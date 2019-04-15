Jefferies Financial strikes deal to buy rest of HomeFed

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) agrees to buy the remaining 30% of HomeFed (OTCQB:HOFD) that it doesn't already own.

HomeFed stockholders can elect to receive either cash or shares in exchange for their HomeFed shares.

Price is $38.00 per share if HomeFed stockholders elect cash.

If they elect shares, HomeFed shareholders will get two Jefferies shares of common stock if JEF share's average price is less than $21.00 per share; if over $21.00 per share, HOFD holders will get shares calculated by dividing $42.00 by JEF's average share price.

Deal would involve issuance of up to 9.3M Jefferies shares.

Upon completion of the deal, Jefferies total post-transaction carrying value of HomeFed will be about $631M.