Five Below +2% after BAML sees rally extending

Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy rating and price objective of $150.

"We believe FIVE will continue to beat and raise its EPS leading to further stock price appreciation," writes BAML analyst David Buckley.

"Management continues to find ways to drive outsized comp and earnings growth and we expect that to continue. We believe FIVE’s strategy of continuously reinvesting in its products to improve its offering will to drive low to mid-single digit comp growth through 2021," he adds.

BAML expects FY19 EPS of $3.06 out of Five Below and FY20 EPS of $3.84.