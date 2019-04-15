Axsome's AXS-05 meets primary endpoint in mid-stage trial in smoking cessation

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) reports topline analysis of the Phase 2 trial of AXS-05 for smoking cessation treatment.

AXS-05 met the prespecified primary endpoint and significantly reduced daily smoking as compared to the active comparator bupropion.

The trial was conducted at the Duke Center for Smoking Cessation under a research collaboration between Axsome and Duke University.

In study, 58 adult smokers were treated either with AXS-05 (45 mg dextromethorphan/105 mg bupropion), or the active comparator bupropion (105 mg), twice daily, and assessed over a 3-week period.