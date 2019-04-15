Gogo launches $900M senior secured notes offering

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announces commencement of $900M of senior secured notes due 2024 by its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Gogo Intermediate Holdings LLC and its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Gogo Finance Co. Inc.

The Issuers will use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to redeem all of their outstanding 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase, retirement or repayment of Gogo's 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022, in whole or in part, at or prior to maturity.