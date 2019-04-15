Nyrstar to be taken private by top shareholder Trafigura

Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) says major shareholder Trafigura will take control of the company as part of a debt restructuring plan.

Nyrstar says it will sell its operating group to a newly incorporated subsidiary, and Trafigura will be issued 98% of the new company's share capital as part of the recapitalization.

"Nyrstar has been faced with substantial financial and operational difficulties over the last few years, but it also has very solid industrial and mining operations on which we can build a stable future," says Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir.