Analyst coverage on Levi Strauss launches

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is on watch after the first batch of ratings from investment firms are doled out.

Positive ratings are in from Citi (Buy), Guggenheim (Buy), Telsey (Outperform) and JPMorgan (Overweight).

Starting off Levi's with a more cautious stance are Goldman Sachs (Neutral), Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Neutral).

"We think the potential for higher EPS can support the multiple, but meaningful expansion is difficult with shares already at a substantial premium to other apparel vendors," reads the BAML first pass at Levi's.