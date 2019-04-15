Pfizer's 20-valent pneumonia vaccine candidate shows positive action in mid-stage study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) PF-06482077, a 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, in 444 adults showed robust immunogenicity. The data were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases ((ECCMID)) in Amsterdam.

Subjects receiving Fast Track-tagged PF-06482077 showed mean increases in opsonophagocytic (antibody levels associated with serotype-specific bacterial killing) activity of 6.1- to 68.60-fold compared to Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) and 9.0- to 112.2-fold for the seven additional serotypes not included in Prevnar 13.

The safety profile was consistent with Prevnar 13.

Three Phase 3 studies are currently recruiting patients.