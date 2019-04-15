Rio Tinto boosts spending commitment for Arizona copper project

Looking to expand production to meet the market for new energy vehicles, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it plans to invest an additional $302M to develop its Resolution copper project in Arizona.

Rio says the extra investment will be used for additional drilling, ore-body studies, infrastructure improvements and permitting activities, as it seeks to advance the project to the final stage of the permitting phase.

Resolution, owned 55% by Rio and 45% by BHP, is one of the "most significant undeveloped copper projects in the world," CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques says.