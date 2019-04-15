Goldman seeks to diversify business mix after muted Q1

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) Q1 reflects a muted start to the year with net earnings of $2.25B, or $5.71 per share falling from $2.83B, or $6.95 per share, a year ago.

Beats average analyst estimate of $5.02.

"We are focused on new opportunities to grow and diversify our business mix and serve a broader range of clients globally," says Chairman and CEO David Solomon.

Boosts quarterly dividend to 85 cent per share from 80 cents.

Q1 revenue of $8.81B, missing consensus of $8.89B, increased from $8.08B in Q4 2018, and fell from $10.1B a year ago. By segment: