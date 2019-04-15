Roan Resources CEO Maranto resigns

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) is halted on news CEO Tony Maranto has resigned for personal reasons.

Board member Joseph Mills is appointed Executive Chairman and will assume CEO duties on an interim basis.

Mills currently is President and CEO of Samson Resources, and he previously served as Chairman and CEO for several public and private oil and gas companies, including Eagle Rock Energy G&P and Montierra Management.

Maranto became Roan's President and CEO in October 2017 after serving 21 years at EOG Resources, where he was VP and General Manager of its Mid-Continent Division for more than a decade.