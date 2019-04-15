Intra-Cellular Therapies presents additional results on Lumateperone at 2019 Congress of SIRS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announces additional results from its safety switching study (Study 303) assessing the effects of long-term administration of lumateperone, in patients with stable symptoms of schizophrenia, at the 2019 Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS), held in Florida, April 10-14, 2019.

Study 303 was conducted to assess the long-term effects of treatment with lumateperone on weight and other safety parameters and to observe the impact of switching from standard-of-care (SOC) antipsychotic medications.

The study results showed improvements in residual depressive symptoms in patients with otherwise stable symptoms of schizophrenia.

Improvements in symptoms of depression in patients with moderate to severe co-morbid depression were also reported.

Lumateperone is a molecule that provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate implicated in severe mental illness.