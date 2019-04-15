Bruker expands portfolio for microbial identification, infection control and molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases

At the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announces new assays, software and library extensions for its MALDI Biotyper, IR Biotyper and Fluorocycler XT product lines for microbial identification, infection control and molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

For the MALDI Biotyper (MBT) platform, 238 new bacteria and yeast species have been added in the new CE-IVD marked in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and research-use-only (RUO) reference libraries.

Moreover, the MBT Mycobacteria Library (IVD & RUO) has been expanded by 14 species, and now covers 178 mycobacteria species.

The MBT Filamentous Fungi Library RUO has been expanded by 27 new species, and now covers 180 fungal species.

For higher throughput, the new MBT HT software RUO has been launched to support, e.g., larger microbiome research projects with a culturomics approach.