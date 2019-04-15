JPMorgan points to Levi's brand heritage as advantage

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) are up 1.34% as the jeans giant lands largely favorable ratings from the analyst community.

JPMorgan has one of the more stronger reads on Levi's in backing up its Overweight rating and $26 price target.

"We view the combination of a strong tenured management team led by CEO C. Bergh and brand heritage (>165 years history, inventors of the 'Blue Jean') as a competitive advantage in expanding to a global lifestyle brand through 5 profitable growth buckets (Women’s, Top’s, International, DTC, Value brands) while growing the overall 'core' men’s denim category 'at least' in line w/ the low-single-digit industry growth rate," reads the JP note.

Previously: Analyst coverage on Levi Strauss launches (April 15)