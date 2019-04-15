Bio-Path up 37% premarket on withdrawal of stock offering

Nano cap Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) is up 37% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its withdrawal of an S-1 filed in late December 2018 for an offering of stock and warrants.

Shares rocketed in early March after it announced positive data on prexigebersen, almost always an equity raise-provoking event. The stock peaked at $73.52 on March 7 before retracing. Shares closed at $15.65 on Friday, April 12.

On March 12, it announced the direct sale of ~713K common shares at $25.95 to institutional investors so its withdrawal of the registration statement may be a tactic to get them above water.