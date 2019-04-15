Citigroup Q1 revenue hurt by equity markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q1 revenue, excluding a year-ago gain, slips 1% from the year-earlier quarter, largely driven by lower revenue in equity markets as well as mark-to-market losses on loan hedges in the Institutional Clients Group and the continued wind-down of legacy assets. Q1 net income of $4.71B, or $1.87 per share, increases from $4.31B, or $1.65 per share, in Q4 2018 and $4.62B, or $1.68 per share in Q1 2018. Citi shares rise 0.5% in premarket trading. Q1 revenue of $18.6B increased 8% Q/Q. By segment:

Global Consumer Banking revenue of $8.45B, essentially unchanged Q/Q and Y/Y. Institutional Clients Group revenue of $9.69B, up 8% Q/Q, down 2% Y/Y. Corporate/Other revenue of $431M, down 8% Q/Q and down 27% Y/Y.