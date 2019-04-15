Elon Musk tweets on Tesla production (again)

Although buried in a reply to a Twitter user, it certainly appears that Elon Musk has issued a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) production forecast outside of the company's investor relations channel or SEC filings.

"Tesla will make over 500k cars in next 12 months, but that’s a mere 2% of 25M or 0.02% of global vehicle fleet," reads the Musk tweet in part.

Elon Musk and the SEC are in negotiations at the direction of a judge to set acceptable controls on his tweeting. "Take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on and work this out," directed U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rather notably.

Shares of Tesla are flat in premarket action at $267.35.