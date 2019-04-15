Hudbay Minerals reports sharp Q1 production declines

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says Q1 Manitoba production results for copper, gold and silver fell 20%, 21% and 14% respectively compared to the year-ago period due to the closure of Reed mine, partially offset by increased production at the 777 and Lalor mines.

Q1 precious metals production also was affected by the stope sequencing of Lalor gold zone ores and the timing of processing, as this material is currently transported to the Flin Flon mill and blended to achieve optimal recoveries.

But HBM expects full-year production for all metals to finish within its guidance ranges.