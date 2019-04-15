Soligenix receives $611,000 through tax certificate transfer program

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) has received approx. $611,000, net of transaction costs, in non-dilutive financing via the state of New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program.

This competitive program enables approved technology and biotechnology businesses to sell their unused Net Operating Loss (NOL) Carryovers and unused R&D Tax Credits to unaffiliated, profitable corporate taxpayers in the state of New Jersey.

This allows businesses with NOLs to turn their tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund additional R&D, purchase equipment and/or facilities, or cover other allowable expenditures.