Greenhill wraps up refinancing

Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) closes a new $375M Term Loan B, up $15M over the amount previously announced.

Proceeds were used to repay in full the existing $350M secured Term Loan B, pay fees and expenses, and provide cash to the balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

New TLB has 5-year term and carries a borrowing rate of LIBOR + 325 basis points, a 0.50% reduction from the existing TLB.

Amount permitted for share repurchase increased by $55M to $340M; $261M has already been repurchased.

The amount, interest rate, and maturity of existing $20M revolving credit facility remains unchanged.

