Eagle Pharma expands licensing agreement for BENDEKA with Teva

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has expanded its existing BENDEKA (bendamustine hydrochloride) licensing agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA).

Under the terms of the revised licensing agreement, beginning on October 1, Eagle’s royalty payment will increase from 25% to 30% of BENDEKA net U.S. sales. The royalty rate will increase by one percentage point on each anniversary, until it reaches 32%, and it will remain at 32% thereafter.

The revised agreement also extends the U.S. BENDEKA royalty term until it is no longer sold in the U.S. The previous U.S. royalty term was set to expire in 2025.

The extended term recognizes the strength of the bendamustine patents with expiries through 2033.

As part of the agreement restructuring, Eagle has also agreed to assume a portion of the BENDEKA-related patent litigation expenses.