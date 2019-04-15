Concho Resources to form Permian midstream JV

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) says it will form a 50-50 joint venture with Frontier Midstream Solutions to build and provide crude oil gathering, transportation and storage services in the Northern Midland Basin; Frontier will serve as the operator.

CXO says the new gathering and transportation system will consist of a 100-mile gathering system, 250K barrels of crude oil storage facilities and truck terminals; the pipeline system will have the initial capacity to deliver 150K bbl/day of crude oil to multiple delivery points.

Construction will begin following an open season this month, with initial flows targeted for mid-2019.