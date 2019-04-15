Ford shifts to more commercial sales in Europe

Ford (NYSE:F) reports sales in Europe fell 6.2% in Q1 to 359,400 vehicles.

Ford's total market share in the Euro 20 zone fell 40 bps to 7.6% during the quarter, although the automaker improved its commercial vehicle share to 14.5%.

"I'm very pleased to see that now close to half of our sales come from our commercial vehicles and SUVs. This is a trend we expect to grow as we launch more new commercial vehicles, like the Transit Custom PHEV, and SUVs, including the Explorer PHEV, in Europe during the year," note Ford Europe VP of Marketing Roelant de Waard.

Ford has hinted on conference calls that profitability is taking precedence over volume in Europe.