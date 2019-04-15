M&T Bank Q1 NIM improves Q/Q, Y/Y

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q1 net operating EPS of $3.38 beats average analyst estimate of $3.29; compares with $3.79 in Q4 2018 and increases from $2.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 reflects commercial loan portfolio growth of 3% from Q4.

During Q1 M&T purchased servicing rights for over $13B of residential real estate loans, boosting mortgage banking revenue by $8M.

Q1 taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.06B slipped 1% Q/Q, rose 8% Y/Y; net interest margin of 4.04% improved from 3.92% in Q4 2018 and 3.71% from Q1 2018.

M&T falls 0.5% in premarket trading.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $22M compares with $38M in Q4 and $43M in the year-ago quarter; allowance for credit losses as % of loans was 1.15%, down from 1.16% in Q4, and unchanged from a year ago.

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $88.6B at March 31, 2019 vs. $88.5B at Dec. 31, 2018; total deposits were $90.5B at Q1-end vs. $902B at Q4-end.

During Q1, M&T boosted reserves for legal matters by $50M in conjunction with matter's associated with a subsidiary's role as trustee of Employee Stock Ownership Plans in its Institutional Client Services business.

Q1 return on average tangible common equity was 19.56% vs. 22.16% in Q4 2018 and 13.51% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

