Assembly Bio down 25% on mid-stage data on HBV candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Assembly Biosciences (ASMB -25.3% ) is down out the gate this morning on the heels of interim data from two Phase 2a clinical trials evaluating antiviral candidate ABI-H0731 (731) in patients with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

Quest Clinical Research's Dr. Jacob Lalezari says, "The data we have seen thus far are directionally correct and decreases in HBeAg and HBsAg have been observed in some individuals in both studies," a less-than-resounding assessment which appears to have dampened investor enthusiasm.

In the first trial, Study 201, 60% of subjects with quantifiable HBV RNA at entry who received the combination of 731 and nucleotide/side therapy (Nuc) experienced reductions in RNA below the limit of quantitation (LOQ) by week 16 compared to 0% for Nuc alone. The levels of HBV DNA in the blood was consistently detectable at the LOQ in all patients in Nuc monotherapy while "several subjects" on the combo regimen showed further reductions in HBV DNA to below the limit of detection by PCR assay (2-5 copies).

In the second trial, Study 202, the combination of 731 and entecavir appeared to be only incrementally better than entecavir alone in terms of HBV DNA levels. The separation was more significant related to RNA levels.