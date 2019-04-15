FDA OK'd Arrowhead Pharma to begin late-stage study of ARO-AAT for AATD

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has received FDA clearance to proceed with an adaptive Phase 2/3 trial with the potential to serve as a pivotal registrational study of ARO-AAT, an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for a rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Arrowhead intends to initiate the adaptive design, Phase 2/3 study in Q2, followed by various international sites in Europe, pending regulatory submission and review.

The primary objectives are to evaluate safety and efficacy and pharmacodynamic dose response, and no worsening of liver fibrosis based on Ishak score on end of study biopsy.