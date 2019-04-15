ShiftPixy pre-market +2.5% post Q2 results

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) reports Q2 revenue growth of 67.2% Y/Y to $13.19M.

Gross billings increased by 70% Y/Y to $82.5M & 16% Q/Q to $70.9M.

Q2 Gross margin increased by 1,285 bps to 24.24%.

Q2 operating loss was $2.23M, compared to $2.72M a year ago.

Worksite employees increased by 47.5% Y/Y to an average of 9,660.

Cash was $1.8M as of February 28, 2019.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate that our rapidly developing technology will further enhance our service offerings and better enable us to meet the needs of our growing assigned workforce and client base as we strive to create shareholder value.” stated CEO, Scott Absher.

Previously: ShiftPixy beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Apr. 15 2019)