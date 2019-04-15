Analysts back new Best Buy CEO

The early word from analysts is positive on the elevation of Best Buy CFO (NYSE:BBY) Corie Barry to the company's CEO post.

"She is a strategic thinker who helped develop the turnaround strategy with current CEO Hubert Joly and has been at his side laying the plan for the future," observes Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also issued a positive assessment.

Barry has been in the CFO job at Best Buy since 2016 and first joined the retailer in 1999.

Shares of BBY are down 0.79% in premarket trading to $72.99.

