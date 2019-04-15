TG Therapeutics receives ODD for umbralisib

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to TG Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TGTX) phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K) delta inhibitor, umbralisib (TGR-1202), for the treatment of patients with all three types of marginal zone lymphoma (MZL): nodal, extranodal, and splenic MZL.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The MZL cohort of the UNITY-NHL trial is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of single agent umbralisib in patients with MZL who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 regimen.