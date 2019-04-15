GOGO, AMRS among premarket gainers

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) +56% on Castle Creek collaboration.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +38% on withdrawal of stock offering.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) +26% on being acquired for $1.7B.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +22% on announcing a commercial agreement with Endpoint IP.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) +19% on being acquired by Waste Management.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +17% on announcing prelim Q1, $900M note offering

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) +9% .

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) +8% on update on resolution of April 2019 convertible note maturity.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) +7% on entering into definitive agreement for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole with Cipla Technologies LLC.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) +6% on launching of its user and web-based anomaly detection product.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) +6% .