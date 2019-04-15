Applied Opto -3.4% as Rosenblatt warns of Facebook 100G share loss

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 3.4% lower premarket as bearish Rosenblatt warns that the company may have lost all of its 100G share at Facebook to rival Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR).

That would point to a 20-30% sequential decline in total revenue in Q2, analyst Jun Zhang writes. There's not much change in the offing for total 100G orders from Google, Facebook or Microsoft, according to the note, and Google and Amazon will be focusing on 400G upgrades (benefiting Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in laser content growth, and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) outpacing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in share of 400G DSP). (h/t Bloomberg)