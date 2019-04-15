Cubic awarded contract from New Zealand Ministry of Defence

Cubic’s (CUB) Cubic Mission Solutions business division has been awarded a contract from the New Zealand Ministry of Defence to deliver Command and Control capabilities to support the Network Enabled Army (NEA) program's Tactical Network project.

The NEA program is a transformational program to be delivered in four tranches over 12 years and will benefit the New Zealand Army's Land Forces and Special Operations Forces.

For the initial work scope, Cubic will provide scalable and deployable command post computing solutions based on its DTECH M3-SE and M3X product lines.