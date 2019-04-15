Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation

Tempur-Pedic (TPX +0.4% ) says its thermal, material and textile scientists spread across three continents have spent more than ten years and 2.6M hours on R&D to help in the design of a cooling mattress.

The company says the new Tempur-breeze mattress line is the first capable of keeping buyers cool from when they first get into bed, as they fall asleep and throughout the night. The Tempur-breeze is advertised to make sleepers feel up to 8 degrees cooler through the night.

Source: Press Release