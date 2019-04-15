Zillow direct home transactions live in Dallas-Fort Worth

Zillow Group (Z, ZG) says its Offers home transactions are now active in Dallas-Fort Worth, its second Texas market following Houston.

It marks the ninth market for Zillow Offers, where the company directly buys homes and preps them for turnaround and sale. It's planning to be active in Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando and Portland by fall.

The company says that a year after launch, Zillow Offers receives a request for a cash offer every five minutes, making up $100M in demand value every day.