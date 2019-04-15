Stocks tick lower; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stocks mostly edge lower in the early going after earnings from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup fail to impress; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

Goldman ( -2.7% ) beat earnings estimates but revenues came in slightly below expectations, while Citi ( -1.4% ) also beat earnings estimates but revenues fell 2% from the prior-year quarter.

European bourses mostly edge higher, with Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In other corporate news, Waste Management ( +3% ) agrees to buy Advanced Disposal Services ( +20.1% ) for $33.15/share in cash, or ~$4.9B.

Among the S&P sectors, financials ( -0.7% ) are off to a weak start, although the group is coming off a strong Friday on the back of J.P. Morgan's strong earnings report; on the flip side, the health care ( +0.3%) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) sectors are outperforming the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the two-year and 10-year yields unchanged at 2.39% and 2.56%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.85.