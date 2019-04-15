Golf stocks rally after Tiger Woods victory

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are up 3.55% and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is 2.05% higher in the wake of Tiger Woods win in the Masters.

The Woods victory dominated social media yesterday and is thought to have raised the profile of golf just ahead of the spring/summer season.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is up 1.05% to outpace broad market averages and lead the Dow 30 on the day, with some investors betting the company will see increased interest in its large line of Tiger Woods golf apparel.

