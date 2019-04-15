Add Amazon ahead of Q1 print - Barclays

Barclays advises "taking advantage and adding selectively" to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) positions ahead of the earnings print on April 25.

The firm says Q1 is likely to be mixed like Q4, but that sentiment is "already bracing for this." Barclays predicts 41% growth for AWS, which brought in $7.4B at a 46% Y/Y growth in Q4.

Key quote: "Stepping back, investors rarely get a chance to buy AMZN at 19x Ebitda, or 15% below recent highs."

For Q1, analysts estimate $59.74B in revenue and $4.73 EPS.