Bullish Barclays says add Facebook before earnings

Barclays is getting ahead of next week's Facebook (FB -0.4% ) earnings with a recommendation to add to positions, as 2018's controversies could fade further into the background with solid results.

There's probably not as much upside as in Q4, but internal checks point to another strong quarter, analyst Ross Sandler says: "The investment community is skeptical around core FB’s user growth and engagement, so any color around stable-to-improving user trends should go a long way toward improving the narrative." Comps vs. last year's problem quarters should mean revenue beats, and the F8 developer conference April 30-May 1 should provide another catalyst, Sandler says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm is Overweight on the stock with a $210 price target, implying 17.8% upside from current $178.41.