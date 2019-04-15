Nord Stream 2 to seek third route option, accuses Denmark of delays

The Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 consortium says it submitted an application for a third route option for the gas pipeline project in Danish waters, while accusing Denmark of making deliberate attempts to delay the project by asking for yet another option.

Nord Stream 2 already has two pending route applications with Danish authorities, with the first submitted more than two years ago, but last month was asked to asses a third route option.

The 765-mile pipeline, now under construction, has come under fire from the U.S. and some European countries that fear it would increase the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas.

The project is led by the Russian state energy firm in partnership with Uniper (OTC:UNPPY), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).