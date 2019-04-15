China XD Plastics +3% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

China XD Plastics (CXDC +3.9% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 18.2% Y/Y to $349.83M, due to a 19.9% Y/Y decrease in sales volume.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 360 bps to 17.8%, due to lower sales of higher-end products by Dubai Xinda; operating margin declined by 868 bps to 6.9%.

EBITDA decreased 53.7% Y/Y to $38.37M; and margin declined by 841 bps to 10.9%.

Q4 Total operating expenses increased by 53.8% Y/Y to $38.25M; with selling at $2.71M (+148.1% Y/Y); G&A $8.64M (-29.1% Y/Y) and R&D $26.89M (+132.2% Y/Y).

Total volume shipped was 124,697 metric tons, down 19.9% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $61.39M, compared to $124.84M a year ago.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year of $366.99M, compared to $320.09M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue $1.3B to $1.6B; Net income $90M to $110M; company expects gross margin to remain stable; and assumes the average exchange rate of the US dollar to RMB at 6.8.

