Fed brings employment mandate into discussion

The Federal Reserve's mandate is two-fold: Strive for full employment and keep inflation under control, i.e. at ~2%.

The Fed started a months-long review of strategy because inflation hasn't been rising as expected as unemployment declined to near a half-century low.

Now Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida hints that the central bank may look at the full-employment side of the of its objective and may support the case against further monetary tightening, Bloomberg reports.

Specifically, at a Minneapolis Fed conference last week, panelists discussed the connection between monetary policy and the portion of national income that goes to wage earners--also called labor share.

The assumption that low unemployment automatically increases inflation depends on the balance of power between employers and workers.

In the past year, growth in pay accelerated while consumer price inflation slowed. During that time, corporate profit margins haven't contracted much, so in Clarida's framework there may be more room to absorb higher wage bills without raising prices.

That could add to arguments against further rate hikes.

