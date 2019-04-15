Piper: 'Apex Legends' leads to Twitch triple for EA

Electronic Arts' (EA -2.2% ) minutes on Twitch more than tripled in Q1 from Q4, Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson notes, thanks to its rollout of hit Apex Legends, which spurred stock gains in early February.

EA's Twitch viewership rose 281%; among its big rivals, Take-Two (TTWO +1.4% ) viewer minutes rose 38% sequentially, and those of Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2% ) fell 22%, Olson notes. Fortnite (made by Epic Games, backed by Tencent (TCEHY -1.9% )) still tops the viewer chart but fell for the third quarter in a row.

Also, EA and Respawn announced at the Star Wars Celebration that action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch Nov. 15, just a month before the release of the series' Episode IX film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.