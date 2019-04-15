Occidental bid for Anadarko hit mid-$70s before Chevron deal news - CNBC

Merger talks were ongoing between Occidental Petroleum (OXY -3% ) and Anadarko Petroleum (APC +2% ) when Chevron (CVX +0.8% ) announced on Friday it would acquire APC for $33B, preventing OXY from potentially improving its offer price, CNBC's David Faber reports.

OXY's bid had reached the mid-$70s/share and was being structured as a 40% cash deal, and the company was under the impression talks would extend into the weekend with an opportunity to increase its bid, but CVX's deal announcement on Friday cut the talks short, according to the report.

OXY is considering whether it should take its price to APC shareholders in an unsolicited offer, CNBC says.

