Genfit up 4% on new elafibranor data in PBC

Genfit (GNFT +3.5% ) is up on below-average volume in reaction to additional data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead drug elafibranor in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The results were presented at The International Liver Congress in Vienna.

Patients receiving the 80 mg and 120 mg doses experienced reductions in mean alkaline phosphatase (ALP) of 48% and 41%, respectively, compared to a 3% increase for placebo (elevated ALP is a biomarker for liver disease).

Patients in the treatment groups also showed improvements in other PBC markers, including the enzyme GGT, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein and triglycerides.

The company expects to launch a Phase 3 study in PBC this year. A Phase 3 in NASH is underway.