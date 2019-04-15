China names lower on MSCI delay

The transition of the MSCI All China Indexes to the MSCI China All Shares Indexes was originally scheduled for June 1, but that's been shifted back to November 26.

The change is being made to eliminate the multiple methodologies upon which MSCI covers China-related shares. It would boost the weighting of A-shares in MSCI indexes to 20% from 5%.

Names in the red: Alibaba (BABA -3.2% ), Baidu (BIDU -2.9% ), JD.com (JD -4.3% ), Bilibili (BILI -5.9% ).

The Xrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR -2.4% )

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, YANG, MCHI, GXC, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TDF, PEK, CHN, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT