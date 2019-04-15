Fed's Evans sees rates unchanged until fall 2020: CNBC

"That's to help support the inflation outlook and make sure it's sustainable," Charles Evans, the president of the Chicago Federal Reserve told CNBC.

Says he doesn't consider the Fed's December rate hike to be mistake.

As recently as September and December, Evans thought there would be a couple more rate hikes.

“I had been thinking that inflation was finally going to be solid, hit 2% on a sustained basis — maybe go over a little bit," he said.

Inflation, though, has been falling short of the Fed's target of 2%.

10-year Treasury prices rise, pushing yield down almost 2 basis points to 2.549%; 2-year Treasury yield unchanged at 2.398%.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, PLW, UBT