WW +12% after Morgan Stanley points to positive data

Morgan Stanley calls out improving subscriber trends at WW International (WTW +10.6%) based off of download tracking data.
The positive MS note has shares cutting into the 40% drop over the last four weeks amid concerns over WW subscriber growth.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley have Weight Watchers (WW's old name) lined up at Equal-weight, which appears to be the comfort zone for Wall Street (2 Buy-equivalent ratings, 10 Hold-equivalent ratings, 2 Sell-equivalent ratings). The average author rating on Seeking Alpha on Weight Watchers is 3.67 (closer to the bullish level of 4.0 than the neutral level of 3.0).
