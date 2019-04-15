Aphria plummets as company swings into Q3 net loss, despite higher sales

Aphria dips (APHA -13.6% ) as the company's Q3 reports net loss of $50.2M (Excluding non-cash impairment charges), as compared to net income of $54.8M.

However, reports sales of $73.6M as compared to $21.7M last quarter, driven by distribution revenue from CC Pharma and ABP

Number of kilograms sold declines to 2,636.5 from 3,408.9, though average selling price increased to C$8.03 per gram from C$7.51 per gram, primarily driven by higher cannabis oil sales, while the average price for adult-use cannabis fell to C$5.14 from C$6.32 as the company's shift to smaller package sizes.

Adjusted gross margin declines from 47% to 18%, primarily reflecting higher distribution business sales with lower gross margins than the cannabis business, as well as temporary increase in packaging and distribution costs.

Separately, the company announces to accelerate the expiry date to April 25, 2019 for previously announced take-over bid by Green Growth Brands, and will terminate the arrangements with GA Opportunities for consideration of $89M

