Vermilion to drill new exploration wells in Croatia - Reuters

Vermilion Energy (VET +0.2% ) will drill its first two exploration wells in Croatia this June, Reuters reports.

“Although we see evidence of gas charge from the new seismic data we have acquired, we’ll not know for sure whether any of this is commercially producible until after these initial wells are completed,” says Bryan Sralla, who heads the unit for central and eastern Europe.

Sralla says VET also plans to drill four wells in Hungary and four wells in Slovakia this year.