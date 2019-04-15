Nomura expects Macau sector to return to positive growth

Nomura Instinet expects a 3.8% drop in gross gaming revenue in Macau for April against a very tough comparison from a year ago of +28%.

Looking ahead, Nomura expects positive growth to resume again shortly.

"Investors are looking through the somewhat mushy week-over-week comparison and ahead to easier comparisons in 2H19, as well as a gradual improvement in the VIP growth rate as an improving Chinese economy lifts demand for Macau gaming," notes analyst Harry Curtis.