Nomura expects Macau sector to return to positive growth

Nomura Instinet expects a 3.8% drop in gross gaming revenue in Macau for April against a very tough comparison from a year ago of +28%.
Looking ahead, Nomura expects positive growth to resume again shortly.
"Investors are looking through the somewhat mushy week-over-week comparison and ahead to easier comparisons in 2H19, as well as a gradual improvement in the VIP growth rate as an improving Chinese economy lifts demand for Macau gaming," notes analyst Harry Curtis.
He notes that EBITDA multiples are below their respective averages for Buy-rated Melco Resorts Entertainment (MLCO -1.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM -1.5%) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN -2.2%). Nomura sticks with a positive view on all three casino stocks.
Now read: Corus Entertainment: Back To Back Quarter Of Positive Advertising Revenue Growth Warrants Higher Valuation »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox