GTEC Holdings acquires cannabis retail store location in Vancouver BC

GTEC Holdings (OTCQB:GGTTF -4% ) has entered into a definitive agreement between GTEC’s a wholly owned subsidiary GreenTec Retail Ventures Inc., and the shareholders of 1203648 B.C. Ltd. ((RetailCo)), pursuant to which GRV will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of RetailCo for an aggregate purchase price of ~$2.11M.

The location will serve as GTEC’s flagship store in Western Canada, operated under GRV’s storefront name, “Cake Cannabis Co.”

GTEC will pay ~$47.7k in cash, and issue ~$2.06M worth of shares of GTEC.; 50% of the Common Shares to be issued at closing and 50% of the Common Shares to be issued and held in escrow.

Upon closing GTEC intends to issue 3,438,333 Common Shares to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.60 per share.